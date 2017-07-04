“I’m the parent, she is my child, I will do whatever I want.”

“It looks so cute, right? I just know she’s gonna love it. She’ll thank me when she’s older lol. If she decides she doesn’t like it, she can just take it out, no big deal.

Enedina Vance, from Ohio, US, posted the photo on 28 June with the caption: “So I got the baby girl’s dimple pierced.

A mum sparked outrage online when she shared a photo of her daughter with a dimple “piercing”.

The photo was shared more than 12,000 times and the majority of people who believed the piercing was real were shocked.

“This is disturbing at hell,” one person wrote. “Each to their own.”

Another wrote: “No this is not right, not on her face.”

But people soon caught on that Vance’s post was sarcastic, and was intended to shock parents and start a conversation about how some parents alter their children’s bodies, including through circumcision.

She told IBT Times she has been campaigning against child circumcision ever since she was asked, when pregnant with her first child in 1998, if she would want her son’s foreskin removed by a doctor.

Commenting of the photo of Vance’s daughter, one person wrote: “I see what you’re doing here. I thought this was real at first. I hope it opens up some people’s eyes to what they’re doing to babies - piercing, circumcision, all that.”

Another mum commented, sarcastically: “And she looks so happy! I bet she ‘slept right through it’, right? If it was done ‘right’, she did.

“I prefer dimples pierced and everyone knows having a baby pierced is all about what the parents prefer.”