A mum-of-triplets has shared a photo of her bare belly to celebrate the “beauty” of her scars.
Desiree Fortin, from the US, was inspired to write a blog post after a stranger congratulated her on her “baby bump”, even though she’s not pregnant.
She explained she does have a “postpartum pooch” but has always felt proud of her body after having triplets, never ashamed.
“When I was congratulated on my pregnancy, I didn’t even know how to respond,” she wrote on her blog ‘Our journey to parenthood’.
“But then… I was challenged to really think about my body. Was I really proud of the wounds left behind on my stomach after carrying and delivering my triplets?”
Fortin shared a photo on Instagram of her belly with her triplets surrounding her and wrote about how she truly felt about her body.
“What I see more than anything when I look at my wounds is a beautiful and loving mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles,” she wrote.
“I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn’t let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her.
“There is so much beauty in that when I look at my wounds.”
Fortin explained on her blog that she was once told she would “never have a successful triplet pregnancy”, which is why she calls her children her “miracles”.
“My body did that,” she continued on her blog.
“I see that when I see my wounds. They represent life and what it means to carry life and bring life into this world.”
She finished by explaining that she decided to do a “milk bath photo” to “love and embrace” her body.
Read Fortin’s full blog post here.