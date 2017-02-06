A mum-of-triplets has shared a photo of her bare belly to celebrate the “beauty” of her scars.

Desiree Fortin, from the US, was inspired to write a blog post after a stranger congratulated her on her “baby bump”, even though she’s not pregnant.

She explained she does have a “postpartum pooch” but has always felt proud of her body after having triplets, never ashamed.

“When I was congratulated on my pregnancy, I didn’t even know how to respond,” she wrote on her blog ‘Our journey to parenthood’.

“But then… I was challenged to really think about my body. Was I really proud of the wounds left behind on my stomach after carrying and delivering my triplets?”