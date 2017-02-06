All Sections
    06/02/2017 10:25 GMT

    Mum-Of-Triplets Shares Photo Of Bare Belly To Celebrate Scars After Being Asked If She Was Pregnant

    A woman congratulated her on her 'baby bump'.

    A mum-of-triplets has shared a photo of her bare belly to celebrate the “beauty” of her scars. 

    Desiree Fortin, from the US, was inspired to write a blog post after a stranger congratulated her on her “baby bump”, even though she’s not pregnant.

    She explained she does have a “postpartum pooch” but has always felt proud of her body after having triplets, never ashamed.

    “When I was congratulated on my pregnancy, I didn’t even know how to respond,” she wrote on her blog ‘Our journey to parenthood’

    “But then… I was challenged to really think about my body. Was I really proud of the wounds left behind on my stomach after carrying and delivering my triplets?”

    New Blog Up. Celebrating my Scars. Link in Bio. "Despite how difficult my postpartum was and sometimes still is, what I see more than anything when I look at my Hope wounds is a beautiful and loving Mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles. I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn't let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her. There is so much beauty in that when I look at my Hope wounds." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingmotherhood #wivesandmothers #empoweredbirthproject #mummytummy #babybelly #pregnancybeyond #stretchmarksarebeautiful #fourthtrimester #stopcensoringmotherhood

    A photo posted by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

    Fortin shared a photo on Instagram of her belly with her triplets surrounding her and wrote about how she truly felt about her body.

    “What I see more than anything when I look at my wounds is a beautiful and loving mama trying to do all she can to provide the greatest love and care for her miracles,” she wrote.

    “I see a strong woman who not only fought and conquered infertility, but spoke up and ultimately didn’t let postpartum anxiety and depression beat her.

    “There is so much beauty in that when I look at my wounds.” 

    Fortin explained on her blog that she was once told she would “never have a successful triplet pregnancy”, which is why she calls her children her “miracles”.

    “My body did that,” she continued on her blog. 

    “I see that when I see my wounds. They represent life and what it means to carry life and bring life into this world.”

    She finished by explaining that she decided to do a “milk bath photo” to “love and embrace” her body. 

    In case you missed it: New Blog Up: Celebrating My Scars. Link in Bio. "As I reflected on the story God has written for me and how special my hope wounds are, I wanted to do something to creatively and beautifully represent them. I have seen dozens of maternity milk bath photos and they are gorgeous. I wondered if a photo like that would be just as gorgeous in my postpartum body. I hope you may also be inspired to love and embrace your postpartum body because behind those wrinkles and wounds is a beautiful story and woman of strength who brought life into this world." #fortitrio #tripletmom #tigerstripes #postpartumbody #postpartumdepression #bebraveyou #motherhood #momlife #motherhoodsimplified #postpartum #mombod #hopewounds #proudmommy #babies #postpartummom #mystory #birthwithoutfear #selflovegeneration #ig_motherhood #teammotherly #postpregnancy #inspirepregnancy #celebratingpostpartum #mombod #postpartumbody #celebratingwomanhood #mummytummy #babybelly #birthofamama #bumpbirthandbeyond #empoweredbirthproject

    A photo posted by Desiree Fortin (@thefortintrio) on

    Read Fortin’s full blog post here

    Mother Redefines What It Means To 'Look Like A Mum' In Powerful Photo Series
    Conversations