Warning: Some may find the video disturbing to watch.

A mum has filmed a shocking video of herself pulling fingernails out of her son’s gums, as a warning to parents.

Sara Guidry, from Louisiana, US, said she was looking in her son Kale’s mouth when she saw something white in his gums, so used tweezers to pull it out.

She realised shortly after that it was a fingernail and so searched his mouth to see if there were any others.

“I then searched his mouth and find another area,” she wrote on YouTube. “I pulled around 27 out of the second spot. YES 27!

“The dentist has never seen anything like this.”