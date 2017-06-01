A mum decided to rewrite her daughter’s homework worksheet to give it a feminist twist after being frustrated by the sexist message it was sending.

Lynne Polvino, from New York, US, shared a photo of her daughter’s worksheet that required the young girl to fill in the missing words.

The story was about a child being unhappy that her mum was going back to work. It referenced the working dad making a bad breakfast.

“Here’s the homework assignment my daughter brought home yesterday, side-by-side with my rewrite,” the mum wrote when sharing the photos on Facebook on 23 May.