A mum decided to rewrite her daughter’s homework worksheet to give it a feminist twist after being frustrated by the sexist message it was sending.
Lynne Polvino, from New York, US, shared a photo of her daughter’s worksheet that required the young girl to fill in the missing words.
The story was about a child being unhappy that her mum was going back to work. It referenced the working dad making a bad breakfast.
“Here’s the homework assignment my daughter brought home yesterday, side-by-side with my rewrite,” the mum wrote when sharing the photos on Facebook on 23 May.
The worksheet began: “Lisa was not happy her mother was back at work. Before Lisa was born, her mother worked in a big office. Yesterday, she told Lisa that she was going back to work.
“The morning was terrible. Lisa had to get to school on time. Her father had to get to work on time. And now, her mother was in a rush, too.
“Lisa’s father made breakfast, it was not too good.”
The story ended that the mother came home early from work to spend time with her daughter after school, which made Lisa feel better.
Frustrated, Polvino rewrote the story with a more positive angle of a mum returning to work from maternity leave.
“Lisa was happy, her mother was back at work,” the new worksheet read. “Before Lisa was born, her mother worked in a big office.
“Because it valued her important contributions to the workplace, her employer offered nearly a year of paid maternity leave and flex time upon her return.”
Polvino changed the story so the dad was at home with the kids.
“Her father was home on his paid paternity leave, caring for Lisa’s younger brother and contributing equally to the running of the household,” it continued.
“Lisa’s father made breakfast. It was very good and he had Lisa wash the dishes because all functional humans should learn to clean up after themselves.”
The rewritten worksheet ended: “Lisa was glad she was growing up in a society free of gender bias and misogyny.”
Polvino’s Facebook post received praise.
“This is an example of good parenting,” one person commented.
Another wrote: “As a feminist, I love this. As a teacher, I love this even more.”