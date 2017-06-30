A mum has detailed her struggle to have sex after giving birth, to raise awareness of the difficulties new parents can face in the bedroom.

Zoe George, from Australia, who blogs at The Subtle Mummy, said her first child was delivered with the help of forceps, leaving her vagina “broken”.

Six months after giving birth, she and her husband tried to have sex but she said it was a “nightmare”.

“I gave it another six months and by that time we were trying for our second,” George wrote on her blog post entitled: “Oh, it’s broken alright”.

“By ‘trying’ I mean I would cry whilst biting on a pillow, enduring sex while my poor husband tried to get the job done as quickly as possible.”