A mum has shared an intimate photo taken moments after she gave birth at home, to encourage pregnant women to fight for the birth experiences they want.

Marissa Heckel, from Ohio, US, had a traumatic experience while delivering her first baby as she felt she was “bullied” about her birth plan and “harassed” throughout labour.

She was determined her second time would be better, so she opted to give birth without any assistance - and after delivering a healthy 9lb 8oz baby boy, she wants to help other mums-to-be feel able to make the right choices for themselves.

“I want pregnant women to deliver their babies the way they want,” Heckel told HuffPost UK. “Whether it be a water birth at a birthing centre, at home with a midwife, unassisted, in a hospital.

“Women need to fight for what they want and not let anyone bully them into changing their mind. All births are beautiful.”