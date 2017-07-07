A mum has opened up about her seven-month-old’s tragic death in a bid to warn other parents about the dangers of blankets in cots.

Jordan DeRosier, from the US, explained that at first she hadn’t gone into detail with others about the circumstances of how her son died because of her guilt.

But after messages from people blaming vaccines for her son’s death, she decided to explain what happened to Sloan to inform other parents.

“It’s important to me that Sloan’s story is told,” DeRosier told HuffPost UK.

“He was a light in the life of all who knew him, just an absolute dream baby. It helps us to know that he is living on in the hearts of people around the world.”

She wrote on Facebook on Tuesday 4 July. ″[My son] was last laid down to bed with this blanket made by his great-great grandmother, and one other blanket, a grey one he had been attached to since birth.”