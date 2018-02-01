Mum Warns Parents About Flu 'Symptom', So Is This A Sign Parents Should Look Out For?

A mum has warned parents to be aware of a sign she believed was a symptom of flu in children, so should mums and dads look out for it?

Brodi Willard, from the US, explained that her son came home from school with hives - a rash that can appear anywhere on the body - and they appeared even more every time he scratched them.

After calling her paediatrician, Willard took her son into doctors and he tested positive for influenza B.

″[My son] has had no [other] symptoms,” Willard wrote on Facebook.

“No fever, no cough, and no runny nose. He only has hives. Please keep watch on your children so if they develop hives, please call the doctor. I have never heard of this symptom but it is obviously something to be on the lookout for.”