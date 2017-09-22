Mum Receives Wedding Invite That Requires Her To Only Breastfeed In Ladies' Toilets

A mum has shared a slip she received with the invite to her friend’s wedding, which stated women could only breastfeed in the ladies’ toilets.

The anonymous mum shared her story on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page and said her husband’s best friend was the groom.

She said the couple getting married have previously commented on her breastfeeding “ways”, arguing that she should do it in “private”.

The slip given to her read: “To all our mummies who are breastfeeding, we are thinking of you...

“For your convenience we are accommodating you with a comfortable and private area with chairs and baby blankets in the ladies room. We request that you use this area when you are breastfeeding. Thank you.”