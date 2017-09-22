Mum Receives Wedding Invite That Requires Her To Only Breastfeed In Ladies' Toilets

A mum has shared a slip she received with the invite to her friend’s wedding, which stated women could only breastfeed in the ladies’ toilets.
The anonymous mum shared her story on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page and said her husband’s best friend was the groom.
She said the couple getting married have previously commented on her breastfeeding “ways”, arguing that she should do it in “private”.
The slip given to her read: “To all our mummies who are breastfeeding, we are thinking of you...
“For your convenience we are accommodating you with a comfortable and private area with chairs and baby blankets in the ladies room. We request that you use this area when you are breastfeeding. Thank you.”
The mum explained: “I was going to just be nice and let my best girl friend watch my two kids (ages two and three months) and she would wet nurse my youngest, but apparently that wasn’t okay either.
“So I said I would just bring my littlest baby to the wedding then, but there is no way in hell I will leave and nurse her in the bathroom.
“I don’t eat in the bathroom I’m not feeding my child in there.”
She shared a photo of the room she was shown she would be able to breastfeed in and captioned it: “We don’t eat in bathrooms, and neither should babies”.
A spokesperson for Breastfeeding Mama Talk, a page that promotes breastfeeding, called the invite slip “disgusting, but not surprising”.
They wrote: “It’s never okay to expect or demand that a mum breastfeed in a private area. Even if the private area isn’t a bathroom, nursing nooks/rooms are for the mum and babies comfort not everyone else’s.
“How would you feel if your family and friends knew you breastfed and went out of their way to insist you breastfeed in a bathroom? What is also ironic is she was going to leave her children at home and have her friend wet nurse and they weren’t okay with that either.”
The spokesperson then shared an update and wrote: “The mum ended up leaving both kids with her friend and grandparent.”
Commenting in support of the breastfeeding mum, one person wrote: “I want to give great advice, but all I keep thinking is: ‘Tell them all to f*** off’. So sorry I’m no help.”
Another wrote: “You keep doing you and breastfeed where you like. That is just ridiculous.”