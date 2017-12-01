A Muslim charity has helped collect more than 23,000 coats and other items of clothing to help vulnerable people around the UK this winter. Human Appeal, a Muslim humanitarian charity, partnered with Hands On London for the Wrap Up campaign in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and London. Collections were held in November in rail stations and other venues, and people were also able to leave them at special drop-off points and send them using free labels.

Human Appeal Wrap Up campaign volunteers in Manchester this winter

This year’s total of 23,500 items is a new record for the Wrap Up campaign. The clothing will be distributed to homeless shelters, refugee centres, elderly organisations, women’s refuges, children centres and other charities across the cities. Othman Moqbel, chief executive of Human Appeal, said: “Now we have sorted all the coats, we will take them to places like homeless shelters. From there, people sleeping on the streets will come to one of the shelters where their free coats are and, from there, the people giving out the coats can offer them help with other issues – whether it’s finding somewhere to live, a health issue, a substance abuse issue – anything. “Potentially, those of you who have donated a coat haven’t just warmed a soul, but you could have changed a life too. “It is important for we at Human Appeal, as British Muslims to help those in the UK who are most vulnerable during the winter months.”

Human Appeal Huge bags of donated clothes and other items at Manchester Piccadilly

Jon Meech, chief executive officer of Hands On London, who have been running the campaign in London for seven years now said of their partnership with Human Appeal: "This has been a very special year. We have always tried to support the most vulnerable through Wrap Up London, but have been acutely aware that other major cities with a similar need were beyond our reach. "Our partnership with Human Appeal has changed that. The partnership has now enabled four cities across the UK to help thousands more people keep a little warmer this winter. 2017 is the year that Wrap Up became a national appeal."

