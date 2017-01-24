And it turns out she’s been taking style inspiration from an unlikely source - Judge Rinder.

If it's good enough for @JudgeRinderTV it's good enough for our @nadiasawalha ! #TheBlouse pic.twitter.com/5lWnjV7h9Y

Sawalha recounted a conversation she had with Judge Rinder in which he told her he’d worn the same suit for all of TV appearances (outside of his own show).

“All this started when we had Judge Rinder on,” she said.

“He was saying to us he was worn the same outfit for every interview he has done since Strictly.

“So we said we couldn’t get away with it because we are always scrutinised about what we wear.

“I thought, go on, let’s do it. People actually got very upset about it.”