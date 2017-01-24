Nadia Sawalha has finally addressed the fact she has been wearing the same top for all of her ‘Loose Women’ appearances so far this year.
And it turns out she’s been taking style inspiration from an unlikely source - Judge Rinder.
Sawalha recounted a conversation she had with Judge Rinder in which he told her he’d worn the same suit for all of TV appearances (outside of his own show).
“All this started when we had Judge Rinder on,” she said.
“He was saying to us he was worn the same outfit for every interview he has done since Strictly.
“So we said we couldn’t get away with it because we are always scrutinised about what we wear.
“I thought, go on, let’s do it. People actually got very upset about it.”
Sawalha added that she has “loved” repeatedly wearing the same top.
“It is like being back to school uniform,” she said. “There is no worrying about what to wear and it’s comfy.”
Not many of us look back on our school uniform days so fondly...
