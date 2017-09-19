Nadiya Hussain Reveals She Suffers From A Crippling Panic Disorder

Nadiya Hussain has opened up about living with a crippling panic disorder, which she describes as living “with a monster”. In a new interview with John Bishop for his ‘In Conversation With…’ series, the 32-year-old, who won ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2015, admits she struggles to cope most days.

Nadiya Hussain

“My whole life revolves around not falling apart,” Nadiya explains. “I describe it as a monster. Some days the monster shouts in my face, no matter where I turn he will keep shouting at me, I can’t get him out of my face. “Other days he’s behind me and he’ll tap me on the shoulder a little bit here and there through the day and I can ignore him completely. “Other days I can put him in my pocket. He’s always there.” Nadiya also reveals she turned to her doctor for help, but turned down the medication she was offered because she was worried she “wouldn’t feel anything”.

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

The mum-of-three, who can currently be seen on our screens co-hosting ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ with Zoe Ball, has previously spoken of the racial abuse she’s often on the receiving end of. She said: “I’ve had things thrown at me and [been] pushed and shoved. I feel like that’s just become part of my life now. I expect it. “I expect to be shoved or pushed or verbally abused because that happens. It’s been happening for years.” Nadiya went on to explain why she tries not to react to such instances, adding: “I feel like there’s a dignity in silence, and I think if I retaliate to negativity with negativity, then we’ve evened out. “And I don’t need to even that out because if somebody’s being negative, I need to be the better person.”

