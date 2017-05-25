NASA has officially fast tracked its mission to Psyche, an asteroid so rich in resources that if it were ever towed back to Earth it could collapse the world economy.

Originally scheduled for a 2023 launch NASA has brought it forward by an entire year to 2022.

Found between Mars and Jupiter, Psyche is made almost entirely of iron. In fact it contains so much of the stuff that experts have estimated its value at around $10,000 quadrillion.