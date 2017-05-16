NASA Photographs Have Captured Bizarre Flashes Of Light Coming From Earth

Parked one million miles away from Earth, a NASA space camera has been taking photographs of our blue planet for the last twelve months. Now given that humans first sent a satellite to space half a century ago, in 1957 when the Soviet Sputnik first orbited the earth, you would have thought we’d know what to expect from the images. But turns out, NASA’s EPIC View has spotted something a little out of the ordinary.

The homeward-facing instrument, attached to NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory, has spotted hundreds of flashes of light radiating from hundreds of different locations on our planet. Alexander Marshak, DSCOVR deputy project scientist, first noticed these flashes occasionally appearing over oceans as he looked through the reel. He said: “Large expanses of blue ocean and apparent coastlines are present, and close examination of the images shows a region of [mirror-like] reflection in ocean but not on land.” And he proposed a simple explanation that this could just be sunlight reflecting off the water, back on to the sensor. That was until, they noticed them also appearing over land. “When I first saw it I thought maybe there was some water there, or a lake the sun reflects off of. But the glint is pretty big, so it wasn’t that,” said Marshak.

