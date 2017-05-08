NASA ’s latest image of Jupiter is perhaps its most stunning yet for the simple reason that it shows us a side of the gas giant that we almost never see: The south pole.

This incredible image was compiled by citizen scientist Gabriel Fiset who built the image using the publicly available images and data captured by the Juno probe currently orbiting the gas giant.

The image you’re looking at was capture by JunoCam back on the 11th December, 2016. As a testament to Jupiter’s almost unimaginable size, the image was taken at an altitude of 32,400 miles.

While the Jupiter’s equator is a vast ribbon of browns and oranges, the gas giant’s south pole is a completely different story.