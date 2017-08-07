The image, enhanced by citizen scientists Gerald Eichstädt and Seán Doran, shows a 3,700km long storm known as the North North Temperate Little Red Spot 1.

NASA has shared yet another absolutely stunning picture of Jupiter taken by the Juno spacecraft that’s currently in orbit.

What makes the image so special isn’t just the location, it’s the clarity of the image.

While high-resolution images of Jupiter have been taken before, it’s rare to see one that so accurately captures even the smallest details.

Jupiter’s ‘Little Red Spot’ has been tracked by scientists since 1993 and is what’s known as an anticyclone.

As explained by NASA, an anticyclone is a weather phenomenon where winds around the storm flow in the direction opposite to that of the flow around a region of low pressure.