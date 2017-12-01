That trend continues with this stunning image of the gas giant’s swirling storms found near the north pole.

While vital to science, it’s fair to say that this latest image is just as deserving to be the next wallpaper for your laptop or smartphone because it really is that pretty,

Taken from an altitude of just 11,747 miles above the clouds, Juno was not only able to capture the intricate network of clouds but even in some cases the shadows of the larger formations bearing down on the smaller ones.

These incredible formations can in some cases be Earth-sized and have been raging for hundreds of years.