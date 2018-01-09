All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    National Television Awards 2018: See The Full List Of Nominees

    Five shows are shortlisted for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

    09/01/2018 01:02 GMT

    The shortlist of nominees for this year’s National Television Awards has been revealed and as of today (Tuesday 9 January), fans can cast their vote to decide who wins. 

    Returning for their 23rd year, the NTAs celebrate reality television, dramas, talkshows and soaps, and remain one of the very few places where ‘Game Of Thrones’ goes up against ‘Call The Midwife’

    NTAs
    We're not sure why Dermot looks as though he's stolen this trophy

    ‘Love Island’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’, ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ are also among the nominees, while Ant and Dec lead the TV Presenter category - one they have triumphed in for 16 years in a row. 

    The duo’s programme ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ is also one of five shows nominated for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

    Dermot O’Leary is returning to host the event, which will take place at London’s O2 on Tuesday 23 January. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV. 

    See the full list of nominees below and cast your vote to decide who wins here... 

    CHALLENGE SHOW
    I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
    Love Island
    MasterChef
    The Great British Bake Off

    CRIME DRAMA
    Broadchurch
    Line Of Duty
    Little Boy Blue
    Sherlock

    TALENT SHOW
    Britain’s Got Talent
    Strictly Come Dancing
    The Voice UK
    The X Factor

    DRAMA
    Call The Midwife
    Casualty
    Doctor Foster
    Game Of Thrones
    Liar

    TV PRESENTER
    Ant & Dec
    Bradley Walsh
    Holly Willoughby
    Phillip Schofield

    FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
    Ambulance
    Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
    Gogglebox
    Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

    DRAMA PERFORMANCE
    David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch
    Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria
    Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside
    Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster
    Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

    THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
    All Round To Mrs Brown’s
    Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
    Celebrity Juice
    The Graham Norton Show

    SERIAL DRAMA
    Coronation Street
    EastEnders
    Emmerdale
    Hollyoaks

    SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
    Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street
    Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
    Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders
    Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street

    COMEDY
    Benidorm
    Peter Kay’s Car Share
    Still Open All Hours
    The Big Bang Theory

    NEWCOMER
    Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders
    Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks
    Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale
    Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

    DAYTIME
    Loose Women
    The Chase
    The Jeremy Kyle Show
    This Morning

    TV JUDGE
    David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent
    Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
    Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor
    will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids

