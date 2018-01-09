Returning for their 23rd year, the NTAs celebrate reality television, dramas, talkshows and soaps, and remain one of the very few places where ‘Game Of Thrones’ goes up against ‘Call The Midwife’ .

The shortlist of nominees for this year’s National Television Awards has been revealed and as of today (Tuesday 9 January), fans can cast their vote to decide who wins.

‘Love Island’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’, ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ are also among the nominees, while Ant and Dec lead the TV Presenter category - one they have triumphed in for 16 years in a row.

The duo’s programme ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ is also one of five shows nominated for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.

Dermot O’Leary is returning to host the event, which will take place at London’s O2 on Tuesday 23 January. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV.

See the full list of nominees below and cast your vote to decide who wins here...

CHALLENGE SHOW

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

CRIME DRAMA

Broadchurch

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

DRAMA

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster

Game Of Thrones

Liar

TV PRESENTER

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch

Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria

Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside

Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster

Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

All Round To Mrs Brown’s

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street

Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale

Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders

Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street

COMEDY

Benidorm

Peter Kay’s Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

NEWCOMER

Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders

Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks

Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale

Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

TV JUDGE

David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent

Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off

Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor

will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids