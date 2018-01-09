The shortlist of nominees for this year’s National Television Awards has been revealed and as of today (Tuesday 9 January), fans can cast their vote to decide who wins.
Returning for their 23rd year, the NTAs celebrate reality television, dramas, talkshows and soaps, and remain one of the very few places where ‘Game Of Thrones’ goes up against ‘Call The Midwife’.
‘Love Island’, ‘The Great British Bake Off’, ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ are also among the nominees, while Ant and Dec lead the TV Presenter category - one they have triumphed in for 16 years in a row.
The duo’s programme ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ is also one of five shows nominated for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award.
Dermot O’Leary is returning to host the event, which will take place at London’s O2 on Tuesday 23 January. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV.
See the full list of nominees below and cast your vote to decide who wins here...
CHALLENGE SHOW
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Love Island
MasterChef
The Great British Bake Off
CRIME DRAMA
Broadchurch
Line Of Duty
Little Boy Blue
Sherlock
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
DRAMA
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Foster
Game Of Thrones
Liar
TV PRESENTER
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ambulance
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
Gogglebox
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
David Tennant, DI Alec Hardy, Broadchurch
Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria, Victoria
Sheridan Smith, Julie Bushby, The Moorside
Suranne Jones, Gemma Foster, Doctor Foster
Tom Hardy, James Keziah Delaney, Taboo
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
All Round To Mrs Brown’s
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Barbara Knox, Rita Tanner, Coronation Street
Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle, Emmerdale
Lacey Turner, Stacey Fowler, EastEnders
Lucy Fallon, Bethany Platt, Coronation Street
COMEDY
Benidorm
Peter Kay’s Car Share
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
NEWCOMER
Danny Walters, Keanu Taylor, EastEnders
Nathan Morris, Milo Entwistle, Hollyoaks
Ned Porteous, Tom Waterhouse, Emmerdale
Rob Mallard, Daniel Osbourne, Coronation Street
DAYTIME
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
TV JUDGE
David Walliams, Britain’s Got Talent
Paul Hollywood, The Great British Bake Off
Simon Cowell, Britain’s Got Talent / The X Factor
will.i.am, The Voice UK / The Voice Kids