Whether proudly worn in an afro or hyper-defined by a twist-out, natural hair is finally becoming the choice for many women of colour.

The so-called movement is important because of the message it conveys: that girls and boys with naturally coily, kinky or curly hair can proudly rock the locks they were born with.

Style icons like Lupita Nyong’o and Thandie Newton are outspoken about the preference they have for their natural look and the style statements they’ve made have reverberated across digital spaces.

Take a look at our gallery of natural hair heroes.