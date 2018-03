If you have natural hair then you’ll know how it feels to wake up clueless about what to do with your mane.

In fact, you’ve probably sacrificed highlighting the cheekbones, just so you can focus on your hair, only to give into some type of bun (if you have enough hairbands) or the good ol’ head scarf.

Well, take a look at five effective styling suggestions for natural hair in the video above from Refinery 29.