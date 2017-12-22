Richard Ratcliffe: My Wife Nazanin's Message To You This Christmas

Richard Ratcliffe is the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman who has been imprisoned in Iran for 20 months.

Richard has been campaigning tirelessly for his wife’s freedom and on Thursday it was announced that Nazanin’s case was marked for early release. Ahead of Christmas, Richard filmed this exclusive HuffPost UK vlog to share Nazanin’s and his message for the festive period and the new year.

He speaks about how he hopes she will be back for Christmas, how “he is in the waiting room of life”, Boris Johnson’s visit and and how he asked Nazanin what her Christmas message would be.

This blog is part of HuffPost UK’s 12 days of Christmas series. From 20 December we will bring you blogs and vlogs from individuals at the centre of some of 2017′s biggest news stories. They will reflect on the past 12 months and also look forward to new year. To find out more follow our hashtag #HuffPost12Days or visit our series page.