The personal telephone Adolf Hitler used to send millions of people to their deaths has sold for £161,000 at auction. The red phone, which has Adolf Hitler engraved on it, was recovered from the Fuhrerbunker, Berlin, by Brigadier Sir Ralph Rayner in May 1945. It had been expected to fetch up to £400,000, when it was sold over the weekend.

Caters News This unassuming device was used by Adolf Hitler to send millions to their death

The Siemens phone also has a swastika and NSDAP eagle inscribed above Hitler’s name and is “unequaled in historic importance”. The relic was passed down from Brigadier Rayner to his son, Ranulf Rayner - a retired army major.

The Brigadier was ordered to establish contact with the Russians in Berlin and went to the Chancellery, who gave him a tour. He was then offered Eva Braun’s phone on entering Hitler’s private quarters, which he declined because he “preferred the colour red”.

Getty The German leader pictured using a telephone in 1945

The Russians then handed him Hitler’s iconic telephone. Brigadier Rayner, the first non-Soviet victor to enter Berlin after the War, died in 1977 and his son decided to auction the phone with Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland. Ranulf said he hoped the device will be displayed as a reminder of the terrible crimes carried out by the Nazis by whoever bought it.

Caters News The Siemens phone also has a swastika and NSDAP eagle inscribed above Hitler’s name

Admitting he had struggled to find an auction house willing to take the item in the UK, Ranulf told The Times: “It’s quite possibly the most sinister relic of the Second World War.” Speaking to The Sun, he added: “This was Hitler’s personal instrument of death. He would have used it extensively to scream brutal orders to those running the concentration camps, to his generals on the battlefield and everything and everything in between. “I have discovered several eyewitness accounts telling how one of the last calls Hitler made on it was to order that his new brother-in-law General Hermann Fegelein, was to be shot for treason.” Sotheby’s and Christie’s have a policy of not dealing in Nazi memorabilia and the phone was rejected by British Museums, including the Imperial War Museum.

Getty A Russian soldier using Eva Braun’s phone in her bedroom in Hitler’s shelter on 6 July 1945