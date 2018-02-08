How To Wear The Nearly Naked Wedding Dress Trend On Your Special Day

The nearly naked wedding dress trend has been making the rounds on bridal catwalks for going on four years now and it’s beginning to filter down to the high street.

This style of flesh-revealing fashion might be considered risqué by some, but wearers can actually be less exposed than with some previous wedding trends - such as the plunging neckline and the off-shoulder look - as this barely there trend is all about creating the illusion of nakedness.

The bride’s body is covered in fabric - but that fabric is sheer. How far you take it depends on your confidence and how much of a reaction you want from your guests.