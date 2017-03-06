Neelam Gill has been announced as the new face of L’Oreal Paris UK and she couldn’t be more proud.

Taking to Instagram to share her success, Gill told her followers she’s the first British-Indian model to have ever secured a campaign of this nature with the brand.

“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement,” Gill wrote in a caption for her Instagram post on Monday 6 March.

“I feel honoured to be working alongside such an influential company, especially being the first British-Indian model.

“Growing up I felt left out and unrepresented knowing that nobody in mainstream media looked like me, and now I hope to change that.”