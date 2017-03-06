Neelam Gill has been announced as the new face of L’Oreal Paris UK and she couldn’t be more proud.
Taking to Instagram to share her success, Gill told her followers she’s the first British-Indian model to have ever secured a campaign of this nature with the brand.
“To say this is a dream come true is an understatement,” Gill wrote in a caption for her Instagram post on Monday 6 March.
“I feel honoured to be working alongside such an influential company, especially being the first British-Indian model.
“Growing up I felt left out and unrepresented knowing that nobody in mainstream media looked like me, and now I hope to change that.”
Throughout 2017 Gill will be fronting three campaigns including the ads for a new collection of Matte Addiction lipsticks, and a True Match foundation campaign launching in September.
“I don’t want to sound cheesy but it’s honestly a dream come true,” Gill said.
“Ever since I started modelling I’ve always said to my agency I want a contract with L’Oréal Paris... I feel like this is a huge milestone for me as I know a lot of girls suffer because they feel they aren’t represented in the media, and hopefully me doing this will make them proud.”
This is the second time Gill has achieved a milestone within the industry, as she was the first Indian model to be featured in a Burberry campaign back in 2014.