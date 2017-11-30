Net long-term migration to the UK fell by more than 100,000 in the year after the EU referendum, with a drop in the number of EU citizens accounting for most of the decrease. The measure – the difference between the numbers arriving and leaving the country for at least a year – was an estimated 230,000 in the 12 months to the end of June 2017, official figures show. This was a fall of 106,000 compared with the record level of 336,000 in the previous year.

Net long-term international migration fell to +230,000 in the year to June 2017, down 106,000 from the recent peak of +336,000

The Office for National Statistics said more than three quarters of the decrease was accounted for by EU citizens. EU net migration fell by 82,000 to 107,000, which was described as a “statistically significant” drop. Statisticians said the figures indicate net migration has returned to levels seen in 2014 following a peak in the middle of last year.

The reduction in net migration was particularly from EU15 citizens (down 29,000 to +55,000) and EU8 citizens (down 34,000 to 8,000)

Here are the countries we mean when we say EU15, EU8 and EU2.