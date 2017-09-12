According to the Cambridge News, ATMs in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Hull and Cardiff were among the first to stock the new £5 notes, so those cities could be your best bet if you’re itching to get your hands on a new tenner.

What features will the new note have?

A series of raised dots in the top left-hand corner, developed in conjunction with the RNIB, to help visually impaired people identify the note. You can read more about this feature here.

A see-through window featuring the Queen’s portrait.

A quill at the side of the window which changes from purple to orange.

A hologram which contains the word ‘Ten’ and changes to ‘Pounds’ when the note is tilted.

A hologram of the coronation crown which appears 3D and multi-coloured when the note is tilted.

A book-shaped copper foil patch which contains the letter JA.

Micro-lettering beneath the Queen’s portrait with tiny letters and numbers that are visible under a microscope.

The words ‘Bank of England’ printed in intaglio (raised ink) along the top of the note.

Will this note also have traces of animal fat in it?

Yes, the production process is the same at the new polymer £5 note.

This means there is a trace of tallow, a rendered form of beef or mutton fat, sometimes used in the production items including soap and candles, in the polymer pellets used.