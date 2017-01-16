New Mum Reveals How After A 'Long And Hard Ride' She Can Finally See The Beauty In Her Postpartum Body

A new mum has shared a powerful Instagram post about how after a “long and hard postpartum ride,” she can finally “see the light”.

Alexandra Kilmurray, from Florida, US, wrote honestly about her experience alongside a photo of her son and her post-baby body.

“I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking: ‘Why would she post this picture?’, but it took me 18 months to get here,” she wrote on Instagram on 13 January.

“18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again.”