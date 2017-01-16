New Mum Reveals How After A 'Long And Hard Ride' She Can Finally See The Beauty In Her Postpartum Body

A new mum has shared a powerful Instagram post about how after a “long and hard postpartum ride,” she can finally “see the light”.
Alexandra Kilmurray, from Florida, US, wrote honestly about her experience alongside a photo of her son and her post-baby body.
“I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking: ‘Why would she post this picture?’, but it took me 18 months to get here,” she wrote on Instagram on 13 January.
“18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again.”
Kilmurray continued to describe the “dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy” she had experienced.
“No one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother,” she wrote.
“It’s been a long and hard postpartum ride for me: 18 months after my first son and five months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light and it genuinely feels amazing.”
Kilmurray praised other mums who may have struggled, or are still struggling, with the transition into motherhood.
“Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children,” she added. “Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies.
“Cheers to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass and things will get better.”
Commenting on the post, one mum wrote: “Cheers to us mamas, it is really hard to accept those changes. You are amazing for posting this.”
Another wrote: “You are amazing. I know the struggle. This is beautiful.”
Kilmurray’s post was shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on Sunday 15 January, where it was shared more than 10,000 times and received 66,000 likes in 17 hours.
One dad commented on the post: “I don’t see scars or stretch marks. I see the love of a mother for her child, her torch bearer, and the battle she went through to allow new life to breathe into the world.
“I see sacrifice and commitment. I see unconditional love and selflessness.”