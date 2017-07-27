If you’re feeling down that Donald Trump’s meme-tastic spokesman Sean Spicer has quit, Anthony Scaramucci will soon have you asking: ‘Sean who?’

At least that’s what his first foray on British television suggested after President Donald Trump’s newly-appointed communications director gave an absorbing interview to the BBC’s Newsnight.

Five days into the job, the Wall Street millionaire-turn-spinner gave a bravura performance when quizzed by presenter Emily Maitlis from Washington.

The full interview, which sent late night British Twitter into a frenzy, is above and worth 11-and-a-half minutes of anyone’s time. But here are the edited highlights if you want to cut to the quick.

On Trump’s personality and ‘front-stabbing’.

Scaramucci has previously called Trump a “hack politician”, but the pair appear to have let bygones be bygones. Suggesting Republican colleagues needed to grow a backbone, he explained working with DJT meant having a “tough exoskeleton” and that the pair locking horns was just what stand-up New York guys did.

“I’m from a town right on the border of Queens,” he offered. “And the President grew up in Queens. We have a little more of a different communications style (than the UK), a little bit more direct ... probably less subtle and polite. You don’t think politicians in your home town are hitting each other left and right?”

In fact, exchanging public insults is a good thing. “One of the things I can’t stand about this town is the back-stabbing,” mused ‘The Mooch’, not unreasonably. “Where I grew up we’re front-stabbers.”