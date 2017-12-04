Next has been called out on Twitter for selling slogan T-shirts and sweatshirt for couples who supposedly exemplify “relationship goals.”
Journalist Nooruddean Choudry brought the high street fashion label’s slogan offering to Twitter’s attention when he shared the images with his 93K followers.
Many were unimpressed by the photos featuring slogan tees that Choudry deemed to be “offensively twee.”
The post has garnered over 1,700 retweets and has sparked hilarious responses from those outraged enough to find a GIF that aptly expresses their contempt at the idea of wearing matching tees that declare:
Her: I woke up like this...”
Him: ”...She did not wake up like that.”
Or the equally charming:
Him: “If lost return to babe.”
Her: “I am babe.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Next for comment and will update this article with the response.