NHS Braced To Deal With High Flu Rates This Winter, MPs Told

The NHS is braced to deal with high numbers of flu cases this winter, MPs were told today.

Sir Chris Wormald, permanent private secretary to the Department of Health, said early indications based on prevalence of the virus in Australia and New Zealand showed rates could be high in the coming season.

But the senior civil servant told members of Parliament’s public accounts committee that he felt the NHS was “better prepared” to deal with a challenging winter than in previous years.

He said investment had been ploughed into creating extra space in accident and emergency departments across scores of hospitals and that the extra beds would be available in time for the coldest months.

NHS bosses have said they are “more concerned than ever before” about a potential looming “winter crisis”, with senior managers writing to all 1.4 million staff to say they must have the winter flu jab as soon as possible to reduce the risk of them infecting vulnerable patients.

Those who decline the jab will have to explain why to the individual trusts that employ them.