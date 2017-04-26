Hundreds of hard-pressed NHS staff have issued a blistering appraisal of the Conservative’s management of the health service in a coordinated wave of social media posts.

Nurses, doctors and other public sector workers have shared their belief that the Tories are “destroying” the institution they work for via the hashtag #PublicDuty.

One A&E doctor wrote that the Tories were “underfunding emergency care” while a Macmillan cancer nurse said the NHS “is yours and mine and not for sale”.