‘Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan’ might not sound like the most promising of introductions, but the picture associated with his visit was an instant meme.
According to the New York Daily News, the star of Con Air, Face/Off and National Treasure was pictured next to Kazakhstan’s First Lady, Sara Nazarbayeva, as he attended the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in the capital city of Astana.
It was less the traditional Kazakhstan dress that caught people’s attention, and more the Hollywood actor staring into the middle-distance with a ruminative air.
He’s not the only legend of the silver screen to be drawn east ...
Last year, Steven Seagal was the guest of honour at the second World Nomad Games, an event designed to celebrate the nomadic heritage of Central Asian nations, which was held in Kyrgyzstan.