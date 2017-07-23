‘Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan’ might not sound like the most promising of introductions, but the picture associated with his visit was an instant meme.

In other news, Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/ceAk0ktgqy — Fabrice Deprez (@fabrice_deprez) July 23, 2017

According to the New York Daily News, the star of Con Air, Face/Off and National Treasure was pictured next to Kazakhstan’s First Lady, Sara Nazarbayeva, as he attended the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival in the capital city of Astana. It was less the traditional Kazakhstan dress that caught people’s attention, and more the Hollywood actor staring into the middle-distance with a ruminative air.

Nicolas Cage is in Kazakhstan, and judging by his facial expression, I think he thinks he left the oven on back home. pic.twitter.com/7KblJNjoRJ — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) July 23, 2017

He’s not the only legend of the silver screen to be drawn east ...

Nic Cage is in Kazakhstan doing a François Hollande in traditional garb but so far shying from a full Seagal, which involves riding a horse. pic.twitter.com/1cFUtrGRwM — max seddon (@maxseddon) July 23, 2017

Last year, Steven Seagal was the guest of honour at the second World Nomad Games, an event designed to celebrate the nomadic heritage of Central Asian nations, which was held in Kyrgyzstan. Clad in the armour of an ancient Kyrgyz warrior, here’s how he entered the arena ...

Viktor Drachev via Getty Images

Twitter, meanwhile, was trying to figure out that expression ...

I kinda feel like all of America is Nicholas Cage in this photo.



How did we get here? What is all this Russia shit everywhere? Huh? pic.twitter.com/gPt0fRqHE9 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) July 23, 2017

Or what he was really doing there ...

Brave move to reboot Dr Zhivago. Not sure about the casting. pic.twitter.com/8MIiSzZnQK — Brian Spanner (@BrianSpanner1) July 23, 2017

Ah, but it’s the photoshops. It’s the photoshops that do it ....

Nicholas Cage in Kazakhstan in our traditional attire lmao pic.twitter.com/MAAWpB8skC — Adil4Real (@adil_4_real) July 23, 2017

I thought I'd already seen enough of #NicholasCage in #Kazakhstan but then one genius made this. #NicholasBi pic.twitter.com/1vRzHxk8t0 — Paolo Sorbello (@PaoloBottleneck) July 23, 2017

I don't know why I did this. Because I can I suppose. pic.twitter.com/NtHO7vQqTt — Mark (@MarkyLott) July 23, 2017