Nicole Kidman Finally Explains Her Bizarre ‘Seal’ Clapping Technique At The Oscars

Nicole Kidman has finally explained the reason behind her bizarre clapping technique at last month’s Oscars.
Many fans accused the Australian actress of “applauding like a seal” at the event in LA last month, and it became almost as big a talking point as the Best Picture blunder.
Almost immediately, the Twittersphere had put their own spin on things...
But during a chat with Aussie radio DJs Kyle and Jackie O on Wednesday, the 49-year-old star finally fessed up - it was all down to the expensive bling she was wearing.
KISS FM’s Kyle told listeners: “It’s because of the rings you idiots, like that’s why she’s clapping like that - she doesn’t want to damage the jewels!”.
Nicole added: “Yes, yes! I’m so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward! I was like, ‘Gosh, I really want to clap.’
“I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse right? Why isn’t Nicole clapping?
“So therefore I’m clapping but it was really difficult because I had this huge ring on which was not my own but was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it.”
“It’s like, ‘is there not more important things to be focused on than the ‘seal clap’?”
Well yes Nicole there is, but at least now we know. Phew.