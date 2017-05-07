Emmanuel Macron’s victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election marks a seismic shift in the country’s politics, with the leader of a centrist party formed just 13 months ago catapulted to power.

His triumph, while welcomed by most mainstream British politicians, triggered huge disappointment among a faction of the UK’s right-wing which was hoping for a Le Pen and Front National victory.

Ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage, Brexit donor Arron Banks and Leave.EU, the unofficial Leave campaign group both remain close to, could barely disguise their disappointment on Twitter.