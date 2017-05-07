Emmanuel Macron’s victory over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election marks a seismic shift in the country’s politics, with the leader of a centrist party formed just 13 months ago catapulted to power.
His triumph, while welcomed by most mainstream British politicians, triggered huge disappointment among a faction of the UK’s right-wing which was hoping for a Le Pen and Front National victory.
Ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage, Brexit donor Arron Banks and Leave.EU, the unofficial Leave campaign group both remain close to, could barely disguise their disappointment on Twitter.
And Twitter was more than happy to poke fun.
Farage had made plain in the run-up to the vote that he backed Le Pen, who had promised to follow the UK and pursue a French exit from the EU as part of an unapologetically nationalist, anti-immigration platform.
His prediction is Le Pen is on the path to victory in five years time.
Which prompted the Green Party’s co-leader to inquire about his well-being.
Leave.EU were more blunt still.
Again, Twitter obliged with a response.
Leave.EU went on to mention the war, referencing the 1940 Nazi invasion and Germany seizing control of the north of France.
The comment was eerily similar to one made by multi-millionaire Banks.
Naturally, there was a reaction.
Say anything MailOnline columnist Katie Hopkins also had an important contribution to make.
Not that Farage and friends represent what all - or even most - eurosceptic campaigners believe.