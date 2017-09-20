Life-Extending Lung Cancer Drug, Nivolumab, Finally Made Available In England

A potentially life-extending cancer drug will now be available to lung cancer patients in England, in what has been hailed a “victory” for those fighting the disease. Nivolumab, also known as Opdivo, is an immunotherapy drug which strengthens the body’s immune system. It works by targeting a protein on the surface of cells called PD-L1, which is involved in the body’s immune response to cancer. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the drug, which was made available to patients in Scotland 11 months ago, is now ready for lung cancer patients in England to use thanks to funding from the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF) and a discount from the drug’s provider. It will also be available to patients in Wales under separate arrangements that will see the drug funded within two months.

Hero Images via Getty Images

In November 2016, two patients submitted petitions with a total of 270,000 signatures urging NICE to approve the drug. When the health body first reviewed Nivolumab, it said the evidence wasn’t strong enough to recommend it for routine NHS use. However, as the drug appeared to be more effective in some patients, NICE asked manufacturer Bristol-Myers Squibb to make it available with a discount while clinical trials continued. Exact treatment costs depend on a person’s weight and their type of lung cancer, however prior to the discount being applied, a month’s treatment for someone weighing 73kg would have cost the NHS roughly £5,268, according to NICE. The drug doesn’t cure cancer, however it could prolong life. When asked how long it could extend life for, a spokesperson for NICE told HuffPost UK the evidence is unclear. “We’ve looked at it in two separate lung cancer indications and our committee said there were uncertainties in the evidence base so we don’t have a single answer for this,” they revealed. The drug will be made available to 1,300 adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who have already been treated with chemotherapy. It will be given intravenously in hospital every two weeks.