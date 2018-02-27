McDonald's And Nando's Aren't Serving You Standard McCain Oven Chips

Before you stock up on McCain Oven Chips, we have some bad news: you can’t recreate your favourite fast food fries simply by bunging the supermarket-bought chips in the oven.

This weekend Nando’s hit headlines when an employee revealed the chain dishes up frozen McCain chips to customers. Some publications were quick to point out other fast food chains, including McDonald’s, use McCain as a key potato supplier.

But what many headlines failed to mention was that the McCain chips in McDonald’s and Nando’s are not the same as the McCain chips Joe Public can pick up for £1.50 at Tesco.

Both Nandos and McDonald’s have insisted customers are not being served regular McCain Oven Chips. Instead they work with the manufacturer to develop recipes that are unique to their restaurants.