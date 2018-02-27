McDonald's And Nando's Aren't Serving You Standard McCain Oven Chips

Before you stock up on McCain Oven Chips, we have some bad news: you can’t recreate your favourite fast food fries simply by bunging the supermarket-bought chips in the oven.
This weekend Nando’s hit headlines when an employee revealed the chain dishes up frozen McCain chips to customers. Some publications were quick to point out other fast food chains, including McDonald’s, use McCain as a key potato supplier.
But what many headlines failed to mention was that the McCain chips in McDonald’s and Nando’s are not the same as the McCain chips Joe Public can pick up for £1.50 at Tesco.
Both Nandos and McDonald’s have insisted customers are not being served regular McCain Oven Chips. Instead they work with the manufacturer to develop recipes that are unique to their restaurants.
In a statement given to HuffPost UK, a McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed: “We work with two suppliers to make our world famous fries, McCain and Lamb Weston – partnering with them for over 30 years. Our fries are made to our own unique specifications from 100% British potatoes.”
A Nando’s spokesperson added in a statement: “As per standard industry practice, some of our non-meat items are delivered frozen, such as our hugely popular chips which we developed in partnership with McCain and are exclusive to Nando’s.”
McCain is the UK’s largest purchaser of British potatoes, buying approximately 15% of the annual potato crop, and news that it provides spuds for big businesses is nothing new. Back in 2013, a spokesperson from Burger King told The Guardian McCain Foods was responsible for supplying chips to the chain, too.
So sorry fast food fans, if it’s McDonald’s french fries you’re craving, you won’t find them in your local supermarket.