Nobody Really Knows If UK Could Go Back On Brexit, Experts Say

Nobody really knows if the UK could go back on Brexit even if it wanted to, experts say.

A panel of Europe specialists addressed the House of Lords Brexit committee this week and were quizzed on whether Article 50 could be revoked.

Catherine Barnard, professor of European Union and employment law at Cambridge University, said there had been disagreement between MPs and members of the Lords on whether the Brexit process could be reversed.

She told the committee: “On the question of revocability, there is still the very difficult question of whether it is a unilateral decision.

“Can we decide to revoke the notification, or do we also need to have the EU say ‘Yes, we welcome you back with open arms’; and the answer to that is it’s not clear.