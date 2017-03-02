AFP via Getty Images Kim Jong-nam pictured in 2007.

Kim was dead within an hour as the fast-acting poison coursed through his body, authorities say. No bystanders reported falling ill, reports the Associated Press. The two female suspects face the mandatory death sentence if convicted. Both say they were duped into thinking they were taking part in a harmless prank. “I understand but I am not guilty,” Huong told the court in English after the murder charge was read. The other suspect, Aisyah, nodded as her translator told her “you are accused of murdering a North Korean man at the departure hall” of Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

MOHD RASFAN via Getty Images Doan Thi Huong, 28, escorted away from a court appearance on Wednesday.

The women did not enter pleas because the magistrate court where they appeared has no jurisdiction over a murder case. Lead prosecutor Iskandar Ahmad told the court he will ask for the case to be transferred to a higher court and for the women to be tried together. In the surveillance video, Huong was seen clearly in a T-shirt with “LOL” emblazoned across the front. Both women were originally from modest farming villages and had moved to their countries’ capitals seeking a better life.

CCTV of one Huong, of the Kim Jong-nam’s alleged killers.

The poisoning has unleashed a serious diplomatic battle between Malaysia and North Korea. While it isn’t one of Pyongyang’s key diplomatic partners, Malaysia has been one of the few places in the world where North Koreans could travel without a visa. As a result, for years, it’s been a quiet destination for Northerners looking for jobs, schools and business deals.

Rahman Roslan via Getty Images Travellers from Indonesia use the exact check in kiosk machine believed to the one used by Kim Jong Nam when he was attacked.