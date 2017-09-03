North Korea says it has successfully tested a nuclear weapon that can be loaded onto a ballistic missile.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake shook the secretive state on Sunday, suggesting it had detonated its sixth and most powerful nuclear test device.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to provid guidance on a nuclear weapons programme in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on Sunday

The quake rocked hours after Pyongyang said it had developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that possesses “great destructive power”.

The tremor, which Japan said was a nuclear test, struck 45 miles north northwest of Kimchaek, where previous tests have been conducted.

Such a move would be a direct challenge to US President Donald Trump, who hours earlier had talked by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about the “escalating” nuclear crisis in the region.

Trump has said North Korea would meet “fire and fury” if it continued to escalate its nuclear threat.

The 6.3 magnitude recorded by the US Geological Survey would represent North Korea’s most powerful detonation yet, which one expert said could support its claims to have developed a hydrogen bomb.

“The power is 10 or 20 times or even more than previous ones,” Said Kune Y. Suh, a nuclear engineering professor at Seoul National University. “That scale is to the level where anyone can say a hydrogen bomb test.”

A US official who studies North Korea’s military and politics told Reuters that seismic data on the tremors was being analysed, although the location suggested another nuclear test.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said it was too early to determine if a test, if there was one, supported the North’s claim that has succeeded in developing a thermonuclear weapon, “much less one that could be mounted on an [intercontinental ballistic missile] and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere without burning up”.

The hydrogen bomb report by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency comes amid heightened regional tension following Pyongyang’s two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) in July that potentially could fly about 6,200 miles, putting many parts of the mainland United States within range.

Under third-generation leader Kim Jong Un, North Korea has been pursuing a nuclear device small and light enough to fit on a long-range ballistic missile, without affecting its range and making it capable of surviving re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

Air raid sirons

Witnesses in the Chinese city of Yanji, on the border with North Korea, said they felt a tremor that lasted roughly 10 seconds, followed by an aftershock.

China said it had detected a second, 4.6 magnitude quake with near identical coordinates eight minutes later.

“I was eating brunch just over the border here in Yanji when we felt the whole building shake,” Michael Spavor, director of the Paektu Cultural Exchange, which promotes business and cultural ties with North Korea.