North Korea’s foreign minister said US president Donald Trump’s latest statement was “a declaration of war” against his country.

Speaking in New York on Monday, Ri Yong Ho said North Korea has the right to shoot down US warplanes as part of its right to self-defence under the United Nations charter.

In response, the White House said the idea it has declared war on North Korea is “absurd”.

In his most recent outburst, Trump said North Korea “won’t be around long” as he renewed his “Rocket Man” jibe aimed at Kim Jong-Un.