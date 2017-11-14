North Korean Soldier Survives Hail Of Bullets Fired By Comrades As He Defects To The South

A North Korean soldier is expected to survive critical wounds he received when his comrades fired a hail of bullets at him as he defected by dashing over the border into South Korea. On Monday the soldier sped towards the border in a “peace village” in the heavily-guarded demilitarised zone, in a four-wheel drive vehicle. But when a wheel came loose, he fled on foot as four North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at him, said Suh Wook, chief director of operations at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, briefing lawmakers.

Reuters A South Korean soldier talks with a surgeon at a hospital where a North Korean soldier who defected to the South is being treated

“Until this morning, we heard he had no consciousness and was unable to breathe on his own but his life can be saved,” Suh said. Surgeons had removed five bullets from the soldier’s body, leaving two inside, Suh added, amid witness accounts who said the soldier’s escape was “right out of a movie.” The soldier took cover behind a South Korean structure in a Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.