PA Archive/PA Images Minister for London Greg Hands thinks Notting Hill Carnival should be moved

Minister for London Greg Hands stands accused of “using the Grenfell tragedy” to try and shift the Notting Hill Carnival out of west London. Hands has faced a backlash on social media after writing to Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asking for the street festival to be moved to a park. The Tory MP for Chelsea and Fulham questioned whether it was “appropriate” for the celebration to be held “in the near proximity of a major national disaster”.

PA Wire/PA Images Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has refused to agree to the move

Khan rejected the proposal, saying it should take place in the streets where it was founded as he warned Hands against “damaging community relations”. A long-running campaign led by west London residents and businesses has demanded for the festival to be held elsewhere to avoid disruption. Hands now been accused of using the blaze to further the argument. Rapper Stormzy led criticism, claiming Hands was leaning on the tragedy to further a ”‘get rid of the carnival’ agenda”.

Hands wrote to khan: “The carnival is an important and symbolic celebration in our capital’s calendar, and one greatly valued and enjoyed by both Londoners and visitors alike. Clearly it must go ahead. “However, we have to ask ourselves if it is appropriate to stage a carnival in the near proximity of a major national disaster.”

Look at this scumbag tryna using the Grenfell tragedy for their 'get rid of carnival' agenda. We ain't buying it mate https://t.co/T5u5RhQD5s — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 7, 2017

How dare you! Keep your hands off of our carnival! The #tories have wanted to remove caribbean heritage from the area for years — Captain Scarlett (@YohanesScarlett) July 7, 2017

The 51st festival is due to take place over August Bank Holiday weekend and is expected to attract around two million people. A spokesperson for Khan said: “The Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals and has become a firm London tradition over many decades.

PA Wire/PA Images Rapper Stormzy called hands a "scumbag"

“It was born out of the African-Caribbean immigrant community in North Kensington and Notting Hill in the 1950s, and it’s only right that this remains its home. “Any attempt to impose a move to another location on the carnival, particularly at a time when the community has little trust in those in positions of authority, would be a mistake.”

PA Archive/PA Images The 51st Notting Hill Carnival is due to go ahead on August Bank Holiday weekend