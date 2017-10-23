David Clarke, 53, has been charged with two counts of false imprisonment, one count of criminal damage and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

A man has been charged with a string of offences in connection with the Nuneaton bowling alley incident .

He was also charged with one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and two counts of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, Warwickshire Police said.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear in Leamington Magistrates court on Tuesday.

Police were called to the MFA bowling alley at Bermuda Park at 2.30pm on Sunday.

It was reported a man had entered the building with a firearm.

The building was in lockdown for more than four hours.

No one was harmed in the incident.