Barack Obama Condemns Donald Trump Over Ending Protection For Young Immigrants

Barack Obama has condemned Donald Trump’s decision to scrap the programme protecting young undocumented immigrants in the US as “contrary to our spirit, and to common sense”.

In a rare attack by a former President on their successor, Obama said the decision to dismantle his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals scheme, or DACA, was “cruel” and lacked “basic decency”.

On Tuesday, Trump announced he would get rid the the programme in six months.