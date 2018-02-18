All Sections
    18/02/2018 16:36 GMT

    Old £10 Note Cut-Off Date Is Fast Approaching - Here's What You Need To Know

    Are you ready?

    If you’ve got any old £10 notes, it’s time to get spending, as you now have less than two weeks until they cease to be legal tender.

    The Bank of England said around £2.1bn worth of old £10 notes need to be spent or exchanged before the cut-off date, according to the BBC.

    PA Archive/PA Images
    The old £10 note has been replaced by a polymer version

    When is the old £10 note being taken out of circulation?

    The old note, featuring naturalist Charles Darwin, will cease to be legal tender from 2 March 2017.

    Does this mean I can’t spend the old-style £10 after that?

    Yes, you won’t be able to use the notes in shops, restaurants and other businesses from them.

    PA Archive/PA Images

     

    What should I do with an old note if I still have one after 5th May?

    Try taking it to a bank, building society or Post Office and they should be able to exchange it for you.

    They may stop accepting the notes eventually (and are not actually legally required to exchange them) but the Bank of England will always be obliged to exchange them.

    What will happen to the old £10 notes?

    They will be recycled by the Bank of England.

    MORE:news bank of englandcurrency

