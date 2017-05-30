Olivia Newton-John has revealed that she is suffering once again from cancer, 25 years after her original diagnosis.
The Australian singer has shared the news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the same illness that she had previously, and that this time it has spread to her sacrum.
Olivia revealed this setback to explain why she has been forced to cancel a series of forthcoming tour dates, while she seeks treatment.
The ‘Grease’ star was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she was 43. At the time, she undertook chemotherapy and had a partial mastectomy.
Now 68, she first felt unwell with back pain, and sought treatment for sciatica. Now, she has shared with her fans that she plans to seek natural treatments, along with photon radiation therapy.
Her statement today read:
“The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.”
The statement added that the singer feels confident she’ll be back on the road again soon.
She says: “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.”
Since overcoming her previous illness, Olivia has been tireless in raising money for research towards prevention and cure. She opened the medical centre in her own name in Melbourne in 2008, having raised funds by taking a sponsored walk along the Great Wall of China.
OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN POSTPONES JUNE CONCERT DATES
May 30, 2017 - Las Vegas, NV — Olivia Newton-John is reluctantly postponing her June U.S. and Canadian concert tour dates. The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour, has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.
In addition to natural wellness therapies, Olivia will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy and is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.
“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” says Olivia Newton-John.
There will be no interview requests accepted at this time as Olivia’s focus is on her treatment and healing. Ticket buyers for the upcoming concerts should contact venues directly about refunds. Rescheduled concert dates will be posted at OliviaNewton-John.com in the coming weeks.