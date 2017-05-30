Olivia Newton-John has revealed that she is suffering once again from cancer, 25 years after her original diagnosis.

The Australian singer has shared the news that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the same illness that she had previously, and that this time it has spread to her sacrum.

Olivia revealed this setback to explain why she has been forced to cancel a series of forthcoming tour dates, while she seeks treatment.

The ‘Grease’ star was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 when she was 43. At the time, she undertook chemotherapy and had a partial mastectomy.