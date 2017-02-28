Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander says his sex education at school was so bad, he had “no idea how gay people had sex”.

“I didn’t understand how men had sex with men,” the singer told crowds at LGBT student event, National Student Pride, over the weekend. “Gay people didn’t exist in my sex education.”

Speaking on a Sex and Relationships Education (SRE) panel at the event calling for LGBT-inclusive lessons, Alexander revealed how the teacher charged with giving him and his classmates lessons about sex was actually a virgin.

“He told us the best way to have safe sex was to not have sex at all,” Alexander said, of the teacher who had earlier explained that he was a virgin.

“So, for a start, I’m getting a sex ed class from a guy who has never had sex - it’s not going to be that helpful.”

According to the 26-year-old, the lessons, which portrayed LGBT sex as “dirty and hidden away”, left him vulnerable.