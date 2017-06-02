Take That ‘Set To Reunite With Robbie Williams’ For One Love Manchester Concert

Take That are set to reunite with Robbie Williams on stage at this weekend’s One Love Manchester concert, according to reports.

Both acts will be performing at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, but the former bandmates are reportedly in talks to appear together on stage.

PA Archive/PA Images Take That with Robbie

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Ariana Grande

However, anyone hoping for an Oasis reunion are going to be disappointed, as both Gallagher brothers will be out of the country when the huge concert takes place on Sunday..

The event was organised by Ariana Grande as a tribute to the victims of last week’s terrorist attack, which left 22 dead in an explosion after the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

Organisers have confirmed that the line-up is now complete, with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher, Black Eyed Peas and Pharrell Williams already having been announced as performers on the night.

Tickets for the benefit event went on sale on Thursday (1 June), selling out in just six minutes, with those in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert where the Manchester bombing took place receiving free tickets.