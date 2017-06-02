Take That ‘Set To Reunite With Robbie Williams’ For One Love Manchester Concert

Take That are set to reunite with Robbie Williams on stage at this weekend’s One Love Manchester concert, according to reports.
Both acts will be performing at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, but the former bandmates are reportedly in talks to appear together on stage.
A source told The Sun: “Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.
“They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.
“Being local lads it’s obviously something they’re all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there — even though it will mean Take That racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in Birmingham.
“Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.”
However, anyone hoping for an Oasis reunion are going to be disappointed, as both Gallagher brothers will be out of the country when the huge concert takes place on Sunday..
The event was organised by Ariana Grande as a tribute to the victims of last week’s terrorist attack, which left 22 dead in an explosion after the US singer’s concert at the Manchester Arena.
Organisers have confirmed that the line-up is now complete, with Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Justin Bieber, Take That, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Usher, Black Eyed Peas and Pharrell Williams already having been announced as performers on the night.
Tickets for the benefit event went on sale on Thursday (1 June), selling out in just six minutes, with those in attendance at the Ariana Grande concert where the Manchester bombing took place receiving free tickets.
Music fans who weren’t able to bag tickets will still be able to watch along at home, with the BBC broadcasting the whole show live from 6.55pm on Sunday.