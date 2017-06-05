Katy Perry made a powerful speech about how “love conquers hate” during the One Love Manchester concert and she embodied this message right down to the fabric of her outfit.

The ‘Part Of Me’ singer’s white dress was adorned with colourful photos of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed at the city’s arena on 22 May.

“It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right?” Perry said.”It can be the most difficult thing to do.

“But love conquers fear and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”