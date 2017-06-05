All Sections
    05/06/2017 09:47 BST | Updated 05/06/2017 12:28 BST

    One Love Manchester: Katy Perry's Dress Featured Photos Of The Manchester Attack Victims

    'It’s not easy to always choose love, especially in moments like these, right?'

    Katy Perry made a powerful speech about how “love conquers hate” during the One Love Manchester concert and she embodied this message right down to the fabric of her outfit.

    The ‘Part Of Me’ singer’s white dress was adorned with colourful photos of the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed at the city’s arena on 22 May. 

    “It’s not easy to always choose love, is it, especially in moments like these, right?” Perry said.”It can be the most difficult thing to do.

    “But love conquers fear and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength, and it’s our greatest power.”

    Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images

    When Perry took off her white coat, the images could be seen on her collar, cuffs and across her back in the shape of a heart.

    Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images
    Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester via Getty Images

    All net ticket proceeds will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross.

    To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.

