Government Axes Plan For Dover Lorry Park Despite Brexit Warnings Over Customs Delays

Lorry drivers risk being stuck in miles of tailbacks as they head to Dover after the Government abandoned plans for an alternative parking area.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced today the Government would no longer try to build a lorry holding park in Stanford West in Kent after a judicial review ruled against the plan.

The 3,600-capacity lorry park was an alternative to Operation Stack, which sees lorries park up on the M20 heading into Dover at times of cross-channel disruption.

In a written statement to MPs, Grayling confirmed no alternative to Operation Stack would be in place by the time the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.

The Government has been repeatedly warned that just minutes of delays to lorry movements at Dover caused by new customs arrangements could lead to miles of tail backs.

Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary Andy McDonald MP said: “This failure to do the most basic preparatory work for a solution to Operation Stack has wasted time and taxpayers’ money and has compounded uncertainty over Brexit.

“The Port of Dover is hugely important to our national economy but this blunder risks trade and traffic grinding to a halt.

“That an ‘interim’ solution has been scheduled for the last possible moment before we leave the EU underlines the twin risks of a reckless mismanaging of Brexit and an incompetent Tory government.”